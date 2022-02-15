Patriots Announce New Personnel Chief After Dave Ziegler’s Departure

NESN Logo Sign In

We now know who will be leading the New England Patriots’ personnel department in 2022.

The Patriots announced Tuesday that college scouting director Matt Groh had been promoted to director of player personnel, the second-in-command position behind head coach/de facto general manager Bill Belichick. Groh replaces Dave Ziegler, who left to join Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas as Raiders GM.

Matt Groh named Director of Player Personnel: https://t.co/mcWWjMAMWN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 15, 2022

A Hingham, Mass., native, Groh has been with the Patriots since 2011, beginning as a scouting assistant before spending six seasons as an area scout, two as a national scout and one as director of college scouting.

Last offseason, Groh played a key role in the Patriots’ retooled NFL draft approach, which was described as “different” and “more collaborative.” A behind-the-scenes video from inside New England’s draft room showed Belichick seeking input from Ziegler, Groh and scouting consultant Eliot Wolf before the team selected quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick.

“We’re all good with this?” Belichick asked his top lieutenants. “… Matt, you’re good with this?”

"All of New England is really happy with this pick."



Inside the #PatsDraft room the moment @MacJones_10 became a Patriot. pic.twitter.com/szRjnmnPe7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2021

The Patriots later hit on defensive tackle Christian Barmore in the second round and running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth, making their 2021 draft class the franchise’s best in recent memory.