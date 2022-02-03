Patriots, Bill O’Brien Reportedly Have ‘Mutual Interest’ In Reunion

NESN Logo Sign In

There are signs pointing toward a return to New England for former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. But it could be a while before that comes to fruition.

During an appearance Thursday on WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported there is “mutual interest” between the Patriots and O’Brien, who has been widely viewed as a prime candidate for Josh McDaniels’ now-vacant offensive coordinator position.

Rapoport also noted, however, that the Patriots must follow NFL rules during their search for McDaniels’ replacement, including interviewing at least one external minority candidate, and that New England typically is “very, very slow” to fill openings on its coaching staff.

“As far as Bill O’Brien, the NFL’s process is slow,” Rapoport said. “Everyone wants answers now, but the reality is the process is slow. So in order for the Patriots to hire Bill O’Brien — and I do believe there’s interest. I think there’s interest from them, and I think there’s interest from him, and a lot of times when that’s the case, these things end up working out. But they’ve got to go through a process. They have to interview multiple candidates. They have to interview candidates who are minorities. They have to go through all that.

“So we are not there yet, and I would say typically, the Patriots work very, very slow on staffing. Like, I can remember many times they would go to the combine (in early March) and not be set on staffing. So I’m not sure that will happen imminently, but I do believe there’s mutual interest. And honestly, it just makes a lot of sense for all parties.”

O’Brien was the Patriots’ offensive play-caller from 2009 to 2011 before leaving to become head coach at Penn State and, later, of the Houston Texans. He currently is Alabama’s offensive coordinator, having joined the Crimson Tide last offseason. In that role, O’Brien briefly overlapped with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who helped teach him the Crimson Tide’s offense in the months before the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the O’Brien-to-New England speculation Wednesday, saying he’s had “no indication of that, other than what y’all put on the Internet right now, which is a lot of maybes.”