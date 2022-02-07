Brian Flores-Patriots Reunion Still Feels Unlikely Even As Coaching Vacancies Dry Up

NESN Logo Sign In

With the Houston Texans reportedly set to promote Lovie Smith, the New Orleans Saints now are the only NFL team still looking for a new head coach. Brian Flores has interviewed for the job, so it remains possible that he winds up getting the position.

But, if the Saints go in a different direction, Flores could be forced to work as a coordinator in 2022 — if he has an NFL job at all. Naturally, many are wondering whether this could result in the 40-year-old returning to the Patriots, whom he worked for from 2008 through 2018.

Don’t count on it.

Soon after Flores was fired by the Miami Dolphins, we cited the then-nine head coaching vacancies as reasons for why a New England reunion probably was a “pipedream.” And yet, with the coaching cycle now nearly complete, it’s even harder to envision Flores back on the Patriots sideline.

Let’s get into the rationale.

The lawsuit

This is complicated. Flores recently filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the NFL of various forms of racial discrimination. In the suit, Flores uses texts allegedly between himself and Bill Belichick to substantiate his claims of the New York Giants hosting him for a sham interview.

He since has admitted to not alerting Belichick about the lawsuit or the inclusion of the texts. And while last week Flores said his time working for Belichick was a positive one, he seemingly also put partial blame on his former boss for what happened with the Giants. Belichick has not issued a public statement on the matter since the lawsuit became public.