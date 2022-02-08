Patriots Can Learn This Obvious Lesson From Bengals-Rams Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

As they begin to assemble their 2022 roster, the New England Patriots should be taking notes from this year’s two Super Bowl participants.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams took markedly different team-building paths to Super Bowl LVI, using methods the Patriots either can’t (Cincinnati finding key players at the very top of the NFL draft) or wouldn’t want to (LA trading away a boatload of first-round picks) replicate.

But both boast an asset that New England notably lacked this season: top-end receiving talent.

Let’s start with Cincinnati, since their situation is more applicable. After landing the fifth overall pick in last year’s draft, they eschewed their dire need for offensive line help and drafted wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who’d starred alongside Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU.

The Bengals also had two above-average wideouts in 2020 second-rounder Tee Higgins and reliable veteran slot Tyler Boyd, but the addition of Chase had a transformative effect on Burrow. The former turned in one of the best seasons ever by a rookie receiver (81 catches, 1,455 yards, 13 touchdowns), and the latter, after a promising but unspectacular debut campaign in 2020, became an elite QB, leading the NFL in completion percentage and yards per attempt and ranking second in passer rating despite still playing behind one of the league’s weakest O-lines.

Higgins (74-1,091-6) and Boyd (67-828-5) also had strong seasons in complementary roles, and the Bengals made an unlikely run to their first AFC championship since 1998.

The Patriots have their own promising signal-caller in Mac Jones, who went 10 picks after Chase in last year’s draft. They have a couple of quality wideouts in Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne, both of whom enjoyed career years in 2021, and potentially a third if Nelson Agholor can rebound from his underwhelming first act in New England. And they have a tight end, Hunter Henry, who was one of the NFL’s top red-zone threats this season, finishing tied for first at his position and tied for ninth overall with nine touchdown catches.