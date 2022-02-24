Patriots’ Chase Winovich Calls For ‘World To Unite’ Amid Russia-Ukraine War

NESN Logo Sign In

Like so many, Chase Winovich is disturbed by the ongoing conflict (now war) between Russia and Ukraine.

Late Wednesday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the nation’s military to begin a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The escalation threatens security and economics not just on a European scale, but also globally.

Winovich, perhaps the most active social media user on the New England Patriots, used Twitter on Thursday to share his thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“It is time for the world to unite,” Winovich tweeted. “It is time for Americans to put our individual identities aside and condemn these actions. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Winovich added a note on protests. Footage from Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia, on Thursday showed anti-war protestors arrested by Russian authorities.

As of Thursday afternoon, at least 40 Ukrainian troops and “dozens” of civilians had been killed since Russia’s initial airstrikes, according to Ukraine’s United States ambassador, per The New York Times. Russian civilian and military casualties are not yet known.