Scott Zolak Confidently Predicts Details For 2022 Patriots Coaching Staff

For years, the Patriots offensive coaching staff resembled a pyramid, with Josh McDaniels at the top and a slew of quality, supportive assistants working underneath him.

In 2022, it might look more like a jigsaw puzzle.

New England recently re-hired Joe Judge, who had been fired as head coach of the New York Giants, as an offensive assistant. Judge previously worked with the Patriots as a special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach. A couple of days later, Josh McDaniels poached a pair of New England’s offensive assistants to work on his staff with the Las Vegas Raiders. As it currently stands, the Patriots have lost four offensive assistants this offseason, with the number likely rising to five with the expected retirement of running backs coach Ivan Fears.

Soon after Judge was hired, multiple reports indicated that, rather than hiring old friend Bill O’Brien to be the next offensive coordinator, the Patriots would deploy a collaborative approach, with Judge, Matt Patricia and even head coach Bill Belichick chipping in. Then, early this week, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported that O’Brien still could return to New England.

So, things are a bit all over the place. However, during Wednesday’s “Zolak & Bertrand” episode on 98.5 The Sports Hub, former Patriot and current radio broadcaster Scott Zolak confidently predicted what New England’s offensive staff will look like next season. Zolak couched most of his predictions as “assumptions,” but said this with conviction: “Billy O’Brien will not be the offensive coordinator.”

He also said that former New York Jets head coach Adam Gase, a rumored candidate for New England’s OC vacancy, will not get the job.

Here’s his full coaching breakdown: