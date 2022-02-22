Will Patriots Franchise J.C. Jackson? What To Know About Tag Window

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuesday is an important milestone in the New England Patriots’ roster-building process for 2022.

Though the March 16 start of free agency still is more than three weeks away, the window for teams to use the franchise tag now is open. And the Patriots have one obvious candidate: Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson.

With Jackson set to become an unrestricted free agent — and the top corner on the market, at that — franchising the 26-year-old interception magnet would allow the Patriots to keep him for an additional season without giving him an official contract extension. It’s a pricey path, though, as this year’s franchise tag for cornerbacks is projected to be around $17.3 million, according to OverTheCap.

Retaining a valuable player for one more year actually is one of three potential outcomes for teams employing the franchise tag. They also can sign a player to a long-term extension after tagging him, or tag a player and then trade him, allowing the team to recoup an asset or two rather than letting that player walk for nothing.

The Patriots have utilized all three methods during the Bill Belichick era. Of the 10 players they’ve franchised since 2000, four played on the tag, four signed extensions before the season and two were tagged and traded.

New England only has used the tag twice in the last nine offseasons but did so eight times from 2002 to 2012:

2020: Joe Thuney

Played on franchise tag, signed elsewhere next offseason