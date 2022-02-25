Patriots Free Agents: Cases For, Against Re-Signing Each Player

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. With that date rapidly approaching, we took a closer look at each one.
Click the links below to read the cases for and against re-signing each Patriots free agent.
CB J.C. Jackson
OT Trent Brown
S Devin McCourty
LB Dont’a Hightower
OL Ted Karras
ST Matthew Slater
LB Jamie Collins
RB James White
K Nick Folk
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
QB Brian Hoyer
RB Brandon Bolden
ST Brandon King
DT Carl Davis
WR Jakobi Meyers (RFA)
WR Gunner Olszewski (RFA)
Fullback Jakob Johnson and tight end Troy Fumagalli also are impending restricted free agents.