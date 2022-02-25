Patriots Free Agents: Cases For, Against Re-Signing Each Player

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. With that date rapidly approaching, we took a closer look at each one.

Click the links below to read the cases for and against re-signing each Patriots free agent.

CB J.C. Jackson

OT Trent Brown

S Devin McCourty

LB Dont’a Hightower

OL Ted Karras

ST Matthew Slater

LB Jamie Collins

RB James White

K Nick Folk

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

QB Brian Hoyer

RB Brandon Bolden

ST Brandon King

DT Carl Davis

WR Jakobi Meyers (RFA)

WR Gunner Olszewski (RFA)

Fullback Jakob Johnson and tight end Troy Fumagalli also are impending restricted free agents.