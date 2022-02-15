Patriots Free Agents: Does Trent Brown Have Future In New England?

NESN Logo Sign In

At this point, it’s fair to say that Trent Brown is a better, more reliably player with the Patriots than he is when playing elsewhere. And, when healthy, he was one of the NFL’s best tackles last season.

Why, then, does it feel as if 2021 was another one-and-done in New England for Brown, who will be a free agent this offseason?

The Patriots acquired Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason and a strong training camp, coupled with glowing reviews from coaches, helped generate high expectations for the 6-foot-8, 380-pound tackle. But Brown injured his calf during the season opener and missed eight games before playing in the final nine.

The 28-year-old was excellent upon his return from injured reserve but was somewhat inconsistent down the stretch, perhaps due to some lingering effects of his injury. Still, on the whole, Brown was a force at right tackle and helped stabilize New England’s offensive line, which was all over the place during his absence.

With Brown once again heading for free agency, let’s look at cases for and against the Patriots bringing him back.

Case for

Brown is a known commodity, which means a lot at One Patriot Place. New England knows what it’s getting from him, injury risk included. Unless the Patriots plan on targeting a better option on the trade market, in free agency or during the draft, it’s hard to envision them being anything other than worse at right tackle if Brown leaves.

(You also could argue that Brown would be an upgrade over Isaiah Wynn at left tackle, should the Patriots want to move on from him before next season.)