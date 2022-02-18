Patriots Free Agents: Cases For, Against Re-Signing Jamie Collins

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: linebacker Jamie Collins.

2021 SEASON REVIEW

The Patriots must get younger and more explosive at linebacker, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still a place for some of the “Boogeymen.”

Jamie Collins was released by the Detroit Lions in late September and shortly afterward signed in New England for a third tour of duty. The veteran linebacker played sparingly over the next two months, including missing three games with an ankle injury, but his playing time increased during the stretch run. From Week 14 through the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills, Collins played 71, 47, 17, 65 and 61 percent of defensive snaps, respectively.

And the 32-year-old played well. Collins finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ seventh-ranked linebacker, his highest grading since the 2015 campaign. No longer quite as fast as he was during his prime, Collins nevertheless rode still-impressive athleticism and greater maturity to an impressive season. He also was among the best-dressed players on the 2021 Patriots, for what it’s worth.

But should New England, which has multiple issues to address across its roster, bring Collins back for another season? Let’s look at cases for and against the Patriots re-signing a player who will turn 33 next October.

CASE FOR RE-SIGNING

Collins might be the defense’s version of Trent Brown, in that it’s clear to everyone, including other NFL teams, that he belongs in New England. His underwhelming performances with the Lions and the Cleveland Browns, coupled with his age, likely will prevent Collins from getting big offers on the open market.

If all it would take to re-sign Collins is, say, $1-2 million, the Patriots should consider making it happen. Kyla Van Noy is aging, too, and Dont’a Hightower, who’s yet to reveal his 2022 plans, looked finish at the end of the season. Ja’Whaun Bentley also is a free agent, and New England’s younger linebackers still haven’t forced their way into consistent roles. The versatile Collins still can be a useful part-time player, even though he’s lost a step.