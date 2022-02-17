Patriots Free Agents: Ted Karras Was Under-The-Radar Standout In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: guard/center Ted Karras.

2021 SEASON REVIEW

Karras returned to the Patriots last offseason believing he would be their starting center. Then they re-signed David Andrews, who’d been expected to leave in free agency. That, coupled with the team’s desire to play the versatile Mike Onwenu at guard, led to Karras beginning the season on the bench. He didn’t play a single offensive snap in New England’s first three games.

But a spate of injuries and COVID cases thrust Karras into a starting role in Week 5, and he played so well that he never left. He started two games at right guard and the final 12 at left guard, helping stabilize an O-line that had struggled mightily for the first month of the season.

Karras’ strong performance prompted the Patriots to bounce the promising Onwenu — a rookie standout in 2020 and a Pro Football Focus darling — from the starting five, using him as a third tackle/jumbo tight end from mid-November on.

“Ted’s done a good job inside with the communication, toughness and just playing the way Ted plays,” head coach Bill Belichick said in late November. “He plays with good edge, and he’s done a good job for us.”

Karras graded out as PFF’s 16th-best guard this season, giving the Patriots two starters in the top 20 (right guard Shaq Mason was fourth; Onwenu, who split time between guard and tackle, was third). Karras’ pass-blocking grade ranked in the top 10.

CASE FOR RE-SIGNING

Karras’ play this season spoke for itself, and he brings the added benefit of being an experienced snapper. The soon-to-be 29-year-old should have other suitors but likely won’t command top-end money, which is good for a Patriots team that currently lacks salary cap space.