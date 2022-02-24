Patriots Free Agents: Will Brandon King Return After Comeback Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: special teamer Brandon King.

2021 SEASON REVIEW

Casual Patriots fans might not even have noticed King on the field this season. But he had perhaps the most impressive comeback story of any New England player.

The 28-year-old King, who plays only in the kicking game, missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons with injuries. Before the 2021 opener, he hadn’t taken the field in a meaningful game since Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams — a 953-day layoff.

It would be easy for a player in that situation to retire rather than endure two grueling years of rehab. But King recovered and immediately regained his status as one of New England’s most active special teamers. He played in all but one game this season, trailing only Matthew Slater, Justin Bethel and Cody Davis in special teams snaps.

King’s 10 total special teams tackles (four solo, six assisted) ranked third on the team behind Davis (15) and Slater (11).

“Brandon has been through a lot in the last couple of years,” Slater said in training camp. “And your heart breaks for some of the injuries that he’s had and his time away from the field. But to see him out here is like, I just smile when I see him. Because I know how hard he worked when nobody was looking. I know how much pain he had to fight through to get back on the field. And I really don’t know very many men that I’ve played with that would have made it back from two injuries like that, being out for two seasons. So we’re thrilled to have him back.”

King, who’s listed as a linebacker and sees occasional action there during the preseason, also played the first official defensive snaps of his NFL career this season, logging two in a blowout win over the New York Jets.