Patriots Free Agents: Will Dont’a Hightower Return Next Season?

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

2021 SEASON REVIEW

Hightower started slowly after returning from his 2020 opt-out, but his hard-nosed, physical play helped fuel the Patriots’ midseason seven-game win streak. He routinely would be seen blowing up opposing offensive linemen or decking running backs, living up to his self-appointed “Trash Man” nickname.

In November, head coach Bill Belichick called Hightower one of the Patriots’ “best” and “most consistent” players. Position coach Jerod Mayo called him “the tone-setter.”

“I think he looks probably healthier than he did two or three years ago,” Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said before his team’s Week 12 matchup with New England. “? He looks as good as I can remember (him) looking.”

Hightower continued to play multiple roles for a New England defense that, for a prolonged stretch, looked like one of the NFL’s best, splitting his time between off-the-ball (68%) and edge (29%) alignments.

The limitations of Hightower’s skill set were evident at times, however, especially late in the season. As a bigger (6-foot-3, 260 pounds), older, more lumbering linebacker, he struggled to keep pace against speedier opponents. The Bills, in particular, were able to exploit this, as Hightower’s Pro Football Focus grades in New England’s two losses to Buffalo were worse than any he’d posted since 2015.

Hightower also finished with the second-highest missed tackle rate of his career — including whiffs on long touchdown runs by Justin Jackson and Jonathan Taylor — and had issues in coverage, allowing 35 catches on 37 targets for 323 yards and one touchdown with no pass breakups, per PFF.