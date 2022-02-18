Patriots Free Agents: Will James White Return To Pats After Hip Surgery?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: running back James White.

2021 SEASON REVIEW

White re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal after testing free agency last offseason, and for the first two weeks, he was arguably their most consistent offensive player, catching 12 passes on 13 targets for 94 yards.

Then, an awkward tackle in a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints left White with a hip subluxation — a major injury that required season-ending surgery. The veteran pass-catching back spent the rest of the year away from the team, though the longtime co-captain continued to provide guidance and leadership from afar.

“Although he’s not with us physically, we know he’s with us every single day,” fellow running back Damien Harris said in December. “We talk to him almost every day, especially every game day, as running backs. James is still that same leader, that same guy, that same mentor to all of us.”

White, who turned 30 earlier this month, now is set to reenter free agency. Brandon Bolden, who proved to be a surprisingly capable White replacement this season, also is an impending free agent.

CASE FOR RE-SIGNING

White’s best days likely are behind him, but he looked reenergized last season before his injury, starting strong after a lackluster 2020. If he checks out health-wise, he’d be worth re-signing to give quarterback Mac Jones an experienced security blanket, especially since it shouldn’t cost much to keep him around.

It might also be smart for the Patriots to use a later-round draft pick on another developmental sub back, depending on how they feel about J.J. Taylor’s potential. New England has a formidable early-down tandem locked in with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, but that third-down back spot is a question mark with White and Bolden set to hit the market and Taylor contributing little in 2021.