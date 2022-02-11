Which Dynasty-Era Patriots Will Join Richard Seymour In Hall Of Fame?

Richard Seymour received his long-awaited call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.
The dominant defensive lineman was the fourth Bill Belichick-era New England Patriots player to receive the NFL’s highest honor, joining cornerback Ty Law (inducted in 2019), wide receiver Randy Moss (2018) and linebacker Junior Seau (2015).
That list is sure to grow in the coming years.
As we await Seymour’s official enshrinement ceremony this summer in Canton, Ohio, here are 11 other dynasty-era Patriots players who could eventually earn Hall of Fame busts:
Tom Brady
A no-brainer. The recently retired greatest quarterback of all time will be elected the minute he’s eligible.
Rob Gronkowski
Another shoo-in, Gronkowski should get in on the first ballot. If the superstar tight end opts to retire this offseason, he and Brady could enter the Hall together in 2027.
Adam Vinatieri
There are only four kickers in the Hall of Fame, and just two who didn’t also play other positions (Morten Andersen and Jan Stenerud). Vinatieri should join that exclusive club. He played 24 seasons, won four Super Bowls (three with New England, one with Indianapolis) and is the greatest clutch kicker in NFL history. He’ll be eligible for induction in 2025.
Vince Wilfork
The Hall of Fame rarely recognizes nose tackles, but Wilfork was one of the best of his era, making five Pro Bowls, one All-Pro first team and three All-Pro second teams while winning two Super Bowls a decade apart. Earlier this season, Bill Belichick made the case for why Wilfork belongs in Canton, calling him a “phenomenal player” who was “impossible to block in the run game.” Wilfork was a 2022 Hall of Fame semifinalist in his first year of eligibility.
Rodney Harrison
A physical force from his safety position, Harrison was an integral part of the Patriots’ 2003 and ’04 championship defenses, and of the undefeated 2007 team that lost in the Super Bowl. He played for 15 seasons and is one of just two players in NFL history, along with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, to record 30 career interceptions and 30 career sacks. Belichick said Harrison “absolutely” is a Hall of Famer in his eyes. He was a semifinalist for the 2021 class but fell short of that round this year.
Matthew Slater
In the institution’s history, Pro Football Hall of Fame voters have not inducted a single special teams player. There’s no stronger candidate to end that drought than Slater, who has surpassed the accolades of even legendary gunner Steve Tasker during his fantastic 14-year run with the Patriots. Though Tasker has the edge in All-Pros, Slater has 10 Pro Bowl selections to Tasker’s seven and three Super Bowl titles to his zero.
Julian Edelman
Expect a fierce and spirited debate once Edelman becomes Hall of Fame eligible in 2026. His regular-season numbers don’t measure up to the game’s all-time greats, and he didn’t make a single Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, but he’s one of the best postseason receivers in NFL history, trailing only Jerry Rice in playoff catches and receiving yards. Edelman helped the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles, making an iconic juggling catch in the second and earning game MVP honors in the third.
Wes Welker
Welker doesn’t have Edelman’s postseason heroics, but he was an incredibly productive pass-catcher for one of the most prolific offenses in league history. The innovator of the modern slot receiver position, he led the NFL in receptions three times (2007, 2009 and 2011), was a five-time Pro Bowler and made four All-Pro teams (two first-team, two second), though his career ended without a championship.
Logan Mankins
Unlucky enough to be drafted one year after the Patriots’ 2004 Super Bowl season and traded months before their 2014 title run, Mankins was an elite guard throughout his 11-year career, making seven Pro Bowls, one All-Pro first team and five All-Pro second teams and earning a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. Like Welker, Mankins has been on the Hall of Fame ballot for the last two years but has yet to crack the semifinal round of voting.
Darrelle Revis
Revis was a one-year mercenary on the Patriots’ 2014 Super Bowl team, but his overall body of work is easily Hall-worthy. The lockdown cornerback was a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.
Stephon Gilmore
Six cornerbacks have won NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Of the five who are retired, four are in the Hall of Fame (Mel Blount, Rod Woodson, Deion Sanders and Charles Woodson). Gilmore is the sixth. Add in his five Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro nods and one Super Bowl title, and he’ll have a compelling Canton case once his career is over.
