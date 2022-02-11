Which Dynasty-Era Patriots Will Join Richard Seymour In Hall Of Fame?

Vince Wilfork

The Hall of Fame rarely recognizes nose tackles, but Wilfork was one of the best of his era, making five Pro Bowls, one All-Pro first team and three All-Pro second teams while winning two Super Bowls a decade apart. Earlier this season, Bill Belichick made the case for why Wilfork belongs in Canton, calling him a “phenomenal player” who was “impossible to block in the run game.” Wilfork was a 2022 Hall of Fame semifinalist in his first year of eligibility.

Rodney Harrison

A physical force from his safety position, Harrison was an integral part of the Patriots’ 2003 and ’04 championship defenses, and of the undefeated 2007 team that lost in the Super Bowl. He played for 15 seasons and is one of just two players in NFL history, along with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, to record 30 career interceptions and 30 career sacks. Belichick said Harrison “absolutely” is a Hall of Famer in his eyes. He was a semifinalist for the 2021 class but fell short of that round this year.

Matthew Slater

In the institution’s history, Pro Football Hall of Fame voters have not inducted a single special teams player. There’s no stronger candidate to end that drought than Slater, who has surpassed the accolades of even legendary gunner Steve Tasker during his fantastic 14-year run with the Patriots. Though Tasker has the edge in All-Pros, Slater has 10 Pro Bowl selections to Tasker’s seven and three Super Bowl titles to his zero.

Julian Edelman

Expect a fierce and spirited debate once Edelman becomes Hall of Fame eligible in 2026. His regular-season numbers don’t measure up to the game’s all-time greats, and he didn’t make a single Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, but he’s one of the best postseason receivers in NFL history, trailing only Jerry Rice in playoff catches and receiving yards. Edelman helped the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles, making an iconic juggling catch in the second and earning game MVP honors in the third.

Wes Welker

Welker doesn’t have Edelman’s postseason heroics, but he was an incredibly productive pass-catcher for one of the most prolific offenses in league history. The innovator of the modern slot receiver position, he led the NFL in receptions three times (2007, 2009 and 2011), was a five-time Pro Bowler and made four All-Pro teams (two first-team, two second), though his career ended without a championship.

Logan Mankins

Unlucky enough to be drafted one year after the Patriots’ 2004 Super Bowl season and traded months before their 2014 title run, Mankins was an elite guard throughout his 11-year career, making seven Pro Bowls, one All-Pro first team and five All-Pro second teams and earning a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. Like Welker, Mankins has been on the Hall of Fame ballot for the last two years but has yet to crack the semifinal round of voting.

Darrelle Revis

Revis was a one-year mercenary on the Patriots’ 2014 Super Bowl team, but his overall body of work is easily Hall-worthy. The lockdown cornerback was a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

Stephon Gilmore

Six cornerbacks have won NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Of the five who are retired, four are in the Hall of Fame (Mel Blount, Rod Woodson, Deion Sanders and Charles Woodson). Gilmore is the sixth. Add in his five Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro nods and one Super Bowl title, and he’ll have a compelling Canton case once his career is over.