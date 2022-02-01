Patriots Honor Tom Brady With Post After QB’s Retirement Announcement

NESN Logo Sign In

While New Englanders wait for Tom Brady to acknowledge them, the Patriots made the first move Tuesday after the 44-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement.

Brady’s lengthy retirement statement made no mention of the Patriots, baffling many who support the future Hall of Famer. But roughly an hour after Brady broke the news, the Patriots sent a tweet honoring the greatest player in franchise history.

Take a look:

Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

Moments later, Patriots owner Robert Kraft honored Brady in a statement you can read here.

Follow NESN.com for the latest updates on Brady’s NFL retirement, including whether a ceremony and/or announcement with the Patriots comes to fruition.