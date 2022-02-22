Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Shares Free Agency Update, Wants To ‘Get Paid’

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s been no contact this offseason between J.C. Jackson’s representatives and the New England Patriots, according to the Pro Bowl cornerback.

Jackson on Tuesday told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry that he and the Patriots have not engaged in any contract talks since the season ended. The 26-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL league year begins March 16.

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson told Perry. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”

Jackson said the Patriots did approach him during the season about a potential extension, but that no deal came from those talks.

“It was all positive things,” he said. “I wanted to focus on ball at the time. I wanted to finish the season the right way. I didn’t really come back to them on it.”

Jackson, who would be the top corner available if he hits the market, is a strong candidate for the franchise tag. The Patriots have utilized the tag 10 times during the Bill Belichick era but just twice in the last nine offseasons.

“I love the game,” Jackson told Perry. “If they tag me, I’m gonna go out there and play.”