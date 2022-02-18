Patriots Mailbag: Coaching Staff Still Has More Questions Than Answers

Zolak said multiple times that these are his assumptions, but he has a closer connection to the team than most. His thoughts on matters like these are, at the very least, notable. Zolak also was adamant that Bill O’Brien, who’d be the most desirable replacement for Josh McDaniels, “will not be the offensive coordinator.” Adam Gase isn’t likely to fill that void, either, he said.

If this prediction proves accurate, it would be tough to be optimistic about the Patriots’ offense. Patricia has never called offensive plays and has not worked on that side of the ball since 2005, when he was New England’s assistant O-line coach. Caley also has no play-calling experience and has never worked with quarterbacks.

Judge, whose official title is “offensive assistant,” has never coached tight ends, though that would be a comparatively minor concern. The much bigger problem would be the Patriots trusting Mac Jones’ Year 2 development to a group of coaches who not only haven’t proven they can develop QBs, but haven’t even attempted to do so in the past.

It seems likely that head coach Bill Belichick will devote more of his attention to the offense this coming season, which would make sense since New England’s entire defensive staff, to the best of our knowledge, remains intact. But the Patriots need to be doing all they can to put Jones in the best possible position. Pairing him with someone like O’Brien makes far more sense than the potential plan outlined above.

It is important to remember, though, that the Patriots often take months to announce new coaching hires and role changes. I’ll reserve final judgment until I see exactly what Belichick has in mind here.

@NFLdudefantasy

Higher odds of drafting a WR1 or trading/paying for one in free agency?

Good question. Their history suggests the latter.

The Patriots have only drafted one receiver in the first round under Belichick (N’Keal Harry in 2018) and haven’t taken one in the second or third since 2013 (Aaron Dobson). There are a number of wideouts worth targeting in that range this year — Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson and John Metchie, to name a few — but with needs at positions like linebacker, cornerback and offensive tackle, New England might opt to devote those early-round picks to other spots.

The Patriots also don’t have a ton of salary cap space to play with this offseason, however, which makes a big-money signing unlikely. Maybe Chris Godwin’s torn ACL or Allen Robinson’s down season will drop their respective values, but there’s a good chance both will be out of the Pats’ price range.