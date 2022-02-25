Patriots Mailbag: Could Calvin Ridley Fill New England’s Receiver Need?

NESN Logo Sign In

Mailbag time! Let’s take some of your New England Patriots questions as we head into the second weekend of the NFL offseason:

@LeNicEnBeauce

Who do you see as WR1 for the Patriots week 1 ? Your 1st guess and runner up

Top guess: Calvin Ridley. There have been a lot of rumblings about Atlanta potentially trying to move him this offseason — team owner Arthur Blank acknowledging Ridley may want a “fresh start” was notable to me — and he’d be an ideal addition for the Patriots, who love Alabama products and took a close look at Ridley before the 2018 NFL Draft.

Of course, Ridley would need to feel ready to return to football after sitting out most of this season to focus on his mental health. But if he is, and the Falcons are willing to part with him for, say, a second-round pick, I’d make that deal. Ridley was a top-10 receiver in 2020 (90 catches, 1,374 yards, nine touchdowns) and is just 27.

Odds released this week by Bovada had Atlanta as the most likely 2022 home for Ridley (-175) but New England as the favored potential suitor (+325).

Runner-up, I’ll go with Jakobi Meyers/Kendrick Bourne, with first-round draft pick Chris Olave working his way up to the No. 1 spot over the course of the season. The Patriots mostly have shied away from early-round receivers — N’Keal Harry is the only one they’ve drafted in the first round under Bill Belichick, and they haven’t taken one on Day 2 since Aaron Dobson in 2013 — but Olave’s speed, hands, top-tier route-running and special teams contributions make him a very intriguing target.

@ChrisCalhoon

What does a new deal for Devin McCourty look like? Years? Money?

I can’t predict the exact terms of McCourty’s next contract, but if he stays in New England, it’ll likely be cheaper than his last one. His current deal was for $23 million over two years. The $11.1 million salary cap hit he carried in 2021 was the second-highest on the team, trailing only Dont’a Hightower. With the cap hits of several 2021 signees set to spike and the Patriots currently low on cap space, McCourty almost certainly would need to accept less if he wants to return for a 13th season.

The Patriots should try to keep McCourty, though, as long as the price is right. The 34-year-old continued to play well as the quarterback of New England’s secondary and brings valuable leadership, both on and off the field.