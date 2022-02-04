Patriots Mailbag: Thoughts On Tom Brady’s Farewell, Pats’ OC Search

NESN Logo Sign In

Wrapping up an unexpectedly eventful week of New England Patriots news by answering your mailbag questions:

Zack, what is your take on Brady not mentioning Pat?s nation in his retirement release?

I have two thoughts on this: 1) Yeah, it was kind of weird and definitely surprising for Brady not to include any mention of the Patriots in his initial retirement announcement, but 2) this became way, way, way too big of a story. It was the single biggest story in New England sports this week — not Brady’s retirement itself, but the contents of his retirement announcement.

A large portion of the fanbase was miffed at the legendary quarterback for stiffing them, and a seemingly equally large subsect argued the opposing side, pointing to the glowing letter Brady penned to New England after he left in 2020 and the nine-part docuseries chronicling his Patriots career he just produced. Then Brady did mention the Patriots in a brief message on his Instagram story — a decidedly lower-level shoutout in the hierarchy of social media — and people argued about that. It was exhausting, honestly.

I don’t know why Brady left the Patriots out of his post. Maybe he just wanted to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their shine and didn’t realize much of New England would react the way it did. Or maybe it was a subtle “bleep you” to the Patriots, as radio analyst Scott Zolak called it. Leading the post with a photo from the Bucs’ win at Gillette Stadium certainly felt intentional. But in my mind, this wasn’t the kind of story that needed to be intricately dissected for days on end.

I was glad when I saw Brady and Bill Belichick call each other the greatest of all time in their respective professions, and when Brady posted a career retrospective Thursday that featured plenty of Patriots highlights. Hopefully, everyone now can finally move on.

I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today.



I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible pic.twitter.com/3jmNWid9ZB — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2022

As for what comes next, it does sound likely that Brady and the Patriots will reunite for some sort of ceremony/event/commemoration at some point, but nothing had been planned as of earlier this week. Exactly what form that will take remains to be seen.