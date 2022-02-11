Patriots’ Matthew Slater Honored With Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NESN Logo Sign In

Longtime New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater was recognized Thursday as the 2021 recipient of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

It’s Slater’s first time winning the award, which is given annually to the player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

“As a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time Super Bowl Champion, Matthew is already recognized as the most accomplished special teams performer in NFL history,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “He is an even better person. He is a man of tremendous faith whose character shines bright. His leadership, on and off the field, has earned him the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates, who have voted him as their team captain for the past 11 years.

“In my opinion, there is no player more deserving of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award than Matthew Slater. He is a tremendous ambassador for the New England Patriots and the National Football League.”

The Patriots shared a video of Kraft informing Slater he had won the award. A universally respected leader in New England’s locker room, the 36-year-old had been an Art Rooney finalist three times before, including each of the previous two seasons.

This year’s eight-player group of finalists included former Patriots Jason McCourty and Brandin Cooks.

“It’s nice to see someone who really deserves it get it,” Kraft told Slater. “… There’s never been a higher-quality character person come through this system than Matthew Slater. … They don’t come better than you, man.”