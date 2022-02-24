Patriots Positional Outlook: D-Line Future Might Be Bright, But What About Present?

DTs with 40+ pressures as a rookie since 2006:



52 Leonard Williams

48 ????????? ???????

48 DeForest Buckner

44 Aaron Donald

43 J.J. Watt

42 Chris Jones

41 Ndamukong Suh



That's some damn good company for the Patriots second-rounder — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 22, 2022

Guy, re-signed during the offseason, was as underrated and reliable as he normally is. He and Barmore finished as the 43rd- and 45th-ranked interior defenders, respectively, by Pro Football Focus. That said, Guy at times showed the effects of an increased workload. In his age-31 season, the veteran lineman played the second-most defensive snaps of his career, a number admittedly inflated by the 17th game.

Nose tackle was a problem throughout the campaign and might need to be addressed this offseason. Godchaux, who signed last offseason and carries the sixth-highest salary cap hit on the roster, was a total roller coaster. Effective against middling offensive lines (and dominant in the first Buffalo Bills game), Godchaux was a liability against better lines. He finished as PFF’s 42nd-ranked interior defender, but his overall score is inflated by three to four superior performances. Godchaux must be better in 2022, assuming the Patriots don’t part ways with him this offseason.

Davis, a free agent this spring, was perfectly serviceable as a backup defensive tackle. He had some rough games but mostly was fine and gave the Patriots what they paid for. Wise, arguably overpaid, played much better once the Patriots gave him more playing time on the edge. He’s at his best when rushing the quarterback, though he makes few impactful plays.

As for Anderson and Cowart, the former hardly played through four games before missing the rest of the season due to a torn pectoral, whereas the latter sat out the entire campaign while on PUP. Both are under contract and could have roles in 2022 if they make the roster. Anderson, in particular, is an intriguing player whose versatility seemingly makes him a good fit in New England. We’ll see how things go for him this summer.

Outside of Godchaux, we’ve been mostly positive about the entire line. That’s what made the group’s 2021 performance so confounding: There’s not a lack of talent. The Patriots invested in the defensive line and have good players, including one who could develop into one of the best in the league. New England should’ve received much more from this unit — plain and simple. There’s no excuse for the Patriots having the 11th-worst run defense in the league.

The players, and defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, must improve in 2022.

TOP OFFSEASON STORYLINES

1. Will the Patriots draft another D-tackle? Some mock drafts have New England using the 21st overall pick on another franchise defensive tackle. The potential of pairing Barmore with another young, stud lineman certainly is an intriguing one. NFL games still are won in the trenches, as the last few Super Bowls have shown.