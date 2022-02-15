Patriots Positional Outlook: How Can Pats Set Up Mac Jones For Success?

But, like many Patriots players, Jones’ effectiveness dipped after the team’s Week 14 bye. Over the final five games — including New England’s wild-card playoff matchup in Buffalo — his completion rate dropped by nearly 10 points, his passer rating dropped by nearly 20 points, and he committed nearly as many turnovers (seven interceptions, one lost fumble) as he did in his first 13 pro starts (eight INTs, two lost fumbles).

New England lost four of those five games, and though Jones was one of the few Patriots players to put forth a competitive postseason performance, he still tossed a pair of interceptions in a 47-17 Bills rout.

As he prepares himself for Year 2, Jones will need to take steps to avoid another late-season swoon. The 23-year-old plans to focus on getting stronger and improving his diet, along with taking on a more active leadership role.

“There’s a lot that?s going to go into it before next season even starts,” Jones said on ESPN’s Pro Bowl broadcast. “So that’s the important part: attacking that, and then hopefully a lot of big changes will come.”

Many of Jones’ teammates have expressed confidence in the young QB’s potential.

“I think the future is bright for this organization with that young man,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said after the season. “Not just his play on the field, but I think the man that he is, the character that he possesses. He’s the type of man that you hope to build around.”

TOP OFFSEASON STORYLINES

1. Who will be coaching this position group? That’s the most pressing question facing Jones and Co. after offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels left for a head-coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders. And since McDaniels took assistants Bo Hardegree, Mick Lombardi and Carmen Bricillo with him to Vegas, the Patriots now do not have a single coach left on staff who has either called plays or coached QBs at the NFL level. That’s a problem.

The Patriots’ exact plan to replace McDaniels — their OC since 2013 — remains unclear. Joe Judge is back and will factor into that equation in some way (his official title is “offensive assistant”). Head coach Bill Belichick could shift more of his focus toward the offensive side of the ball. A Bill O’Brien reunion seems like a desirable option on multiple fronts, but a report last week suggested he was unlikely to return. We’ll see if that changes, as it’ll likely be weeks or even months before New England’s new staff is finalized.