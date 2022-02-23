Patriots Positional Outlook: J.C. Jackson Not Only Cornerback Question

NESN Logo Sign In

As the NFL calendar officially flips to 2022, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the New England Patriots’ roster. We’ll examine which players stood out in 2021, which ones have some work to do this offseason and which ones could be leaving town. Next up: cornerbacks.

UNDER CONTRACT

Jalen Mills

Jonathan Jones

Myles Bryant

Joejuan Williams

Shaun Wade

Justin Bethel

IMPENDING FREE AGENTS

J.C. Jackson

2021 SEASON REVIEW

In their most controversial roster move of 2021, the Patriots opted to ship 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers in October, receiving only a 2023 sixth-round draft pick in return. This came after Gilmore began the season on the physically unable to perform list. After the trade, he said he did not appreciate how the Patriots handled his injury rehab.

Gilmore’s absence and subsequent departure elevated Jackson to No. 1 cornerback status, and he mostly flourished. Though he has yet to prove he can erase elite receivers on a weekly basis the way Gilmore could at his apex — Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs, in particular, continued to give him problems — the 2018 undrafted free agent firmly established himself as one of the NFL’s top cover men.

Jackson started every game for the Patriots and finished the season ranked first in the NFL in passes defended (23), second in interceptions (eight) and fourth in passer rating against (47.8) among corners with at least 100 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus. The 26-year-old was PFF’s seventh-highest-graded cornerback and earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.

Mills stepped into the other starting spot opposite Jackson, and though he’s likely best suited for a multipositional hybrid role, the veteran DB fared well as an outside cornerback. After enduring some rough early-season outings, Mills was much better in the back half of the season. He allowed just 1.4 catches and 19 yards per game over the final nine contests, breaking up six passes and surrendering two touchdowns during that span.