Patriots Positional Outlook: Linebacker Need Obvious After Rough Finish

TOP OFFSEASON STORYLINES

1. How different will this group look in 2022? With Hightower, Bentley and Collins all headed for free agency, the answer could be “very,” especially at inside linebacker. Position coach Jerod Mayo recently said the Patriots’ defense will look to add speed, explosiveness and playmaking ability this offseason, and those all are traits their inside ‘backers lacked in 2021.

Judon and Van Noy will be back — with New England needing the former to regain his September-November form — but this could be the end of the road for Hightower, who turns 32 next month. The Patriots historically have had success finding linebackers and edge rushers near the top of the NFL draft (Hightower, Mayo, Collins, Chandler Jones), so it would not be surprising to see them target a Hightower replacement in the first or second round next month.

Prospects who could pique their interest in that range include Utah’s Devin Lloyd, Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, and Wyoming’s Chad Muma.

2. Can the 2021 redshirts contribute? Neither Perkins (third round) nor McGrone (fifth round) played a snap as Patriots rookies, with the former spending the entire season on the 53-man roster and the latter never making it off the PUP list.

Sitting Perkins was a coaches’ decision; most of his DNPs were healthy scratches as he transitioned from defensive end (his position at Oklahoma) to outside linebacker. McGrone’s was injury-related, as he tore his ACL during his final season at Michigan and spent his rookie year working his way back to full strength.

Both will be players to watch this summer, with Perkins flashing potential last preseason and McGrone boasting intriguing athleticism as an off-the-ball ‘backer. The ex-Wolverine is the type of defender the Patriots typically don’t target (he’s undersized for his position at 6-foot-1, 236) but could use in their defense.

3. What do the Patriots have in Uche, Winovich and Jennings? All drafted in the second or third round within the last three years, they were relative afterthoughts this season, with Jennings spending the year on injured reserve and Uche and Winovich unable to earn more than minor situational roles.

This was especially surprising with Uche, who dominated in training camp but then played just 21.8% of defensive snaps during the regular season. Winovich was way down at 10.5%. He hardly played outside of special teams and was a healthy scratch for the playoff game.