Patriots Positional Outlook: Safety Group Loaded With Talent, Questions

NESN Logo Sign In

As the NFL calendar officially flips to 2022, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the New England Patriots roster. We’ll examine which players stood out in 2021, which ones have some work to do this offseason and which ones could be leaving town. Next up: safeties.

UNDER CONTRACT

Kyle Dugger

Adrian Phillips

Joshuah Bledsoe

Cody Davis

Justin Bethel

IMPENDING FREE AGENTS

Devin McCourty

2021 SEASON REVIEW

The Patriots in 2021 had one of the best safety groups in the NFL, but 2022 could be a different story — for better or for worse.

The primary starters — Dugger, Phillips and McCourty — all played great, finishing the season ranked 31st, 8th and 14th, respectively, among all safeties by Pro Football Focus. Dugger and Phillips tied for second on the Patriots in tackles with 92 apiece, while McCourty ranked eighth with 60. The trio also combined for 11 interceptions, with Dugger and Phillips both logging four and McCourty finishing with three.

So, it was a great campaign, one that helped Phillips land a three-year extension and put Dugger on the map as one of the NFL’s most promising young safeties. However, how this group looks next season remains to be seen, as the 34-year-old McCourty is set to become a free agent this offseason.

The potential for McCourty to leave is worrisome, but fans nevertheless should feel good about the future of the safety position in Foxboro. Dugger has star-caliber talent, and Bledsoe, a rookie, earned rave reviews from coaches and teammates after his late-season return to practice. Also, while not listed on the safety depth chart, hybrid defensive back Myles Bryant played very well this season and can play the position when called upon.