Patriots Positional Outlook: Wideout Group Needs Offseason Upgrade

As the NFL calendar officially flips to 2022, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the New England Patriots’ roster. We’ll examine which players stood out in 2021, which ones have some work to do this offseason and which ones could be leaving town. Next up: wide receivers.

UNDER CONTRACT

Kendrick Bourne

Nelson Agholor

N’Keal Harry

Kristian Wilkerson

Tre Nixon

Malcolm Perry

IMPENDING FREE AGENTS

Jakobi Meyers (RFA)

Gunner Olszewski (RFA)

2021 SEASON REVIEW

The Patriots desperately needed an influx of receiver talent after a miserable 2020 season, and they got it.

Meyers maintained his No. 1 role despite the offseason arrivals of Agholor and Bourne and went on to lead the team in catches (83) and targets (126) by huge margins and receiving yards (866) by a slimmer one. The 2019 undrafted free agent set career highs in all three categories, finally caught his first career touchdown pass and was one of quarterback Mac Jones’ favorite options on third down.

Bourne, meanwhile, enjoyed an unexpectedly excellent season, emerging as the crown jewel of last year’s star-studded class of free agent receivers. The former San Francisco 49ers role player beat or tied his career bests in all three receiving categories (55-800-5) and was one of the NFL’s most efficient pass-catchers, ranking second in yards per target (behind Deebo Samuel) and third in catch rate (behind Rondale Moore and Hunter Renfrow) among all wideouts with at least 40 targets. Now-former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also unlocked new aspects of Bourne’s game, using him as an effective rusher (12 carries, 125 yards) and passer (one touchdown pass) for the first time in his NFL career.

But while the improvement compared to 2020 was obvious and significant, this group was far from elite, still lacking a true game-changer.