Patriots Sent This Scouting Contingent, Not Bill Belichick, To Senior Bowl

Bill Belichick didn’t make the trip to Mobile, Ala., for the 2022 Senior Bowl, but two of his highest-ranking New England Patriots lieutenants did.

Scouting consultant Eliot Wolf, college scouting director Matt Groh and a “group of younger scouts” represented the Patriots at college football’s premier pre-draft all-star game, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday.

With director of player personnel Dave Ziegler leaving New England for a general manager job with the Las Vegas Raiders, Wolf and Groh are prime candidates to take on larger roles in the Patriots’ front office this offseason. Both had significant input during the team’s “more collaborative” 2021 draft approach, which yielded quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Wolf, the son of legendary Green Bay Packers executive Ron Wolf, interviewed for GM jobs with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings last month. He’s entering his third season with New England. Groh has worked in the Patriots’ scouting department for the last 11 seasons.

The Patriots often target Senior Bowl alums in the NFL draft. They’ve selected at least one every year since 2008 and 49 total during that span, an average of 3.5 per draft. Recent Senior Bowlers drafted by New England include Jones, Stevenson, Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, Jarrett Stidham, Jake Bailey and Isaiah Wynn.

Belichick attended the Senior Bowl in 2020 but sat out last year’s edition. The head coach also was not present in Mobile in 2017, 2018 or 2019, as the Patriots were preparing for the Super Bowl in those years.