Updating Tom Brady-Patriots Statement ‘Scoreboard’ That Nobody Wanted

Many believe Tom Brady initially planned to announce his NFL retirement in the long-delayed (and still-unreleased) “Man in the Arena” finale. If only we were so lucky as to have that be what actually happened.

Instead, Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington got wind of Brady’s plans before reporting the bombshell last Saturday. However, with Brady not confirming the news while his team, agent and fitness brand all sent conflicting signals, the football world sat and waited for the seemingly inevitable to arrive.

Then, shortly after 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Brady finally cleared the air, officially announcing his retirement while not actually using the word “retire” — because everything must be difficult. Additionally, he completely omitted any mention of the Patriots, instead using a bunch of slides to thank his wife, his trainer, his parents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and even Michigan, which, like New England, once gave off we-don’t-need-Tom-Brady vibes.

In the two days since, Patriots fans, players and pundits have been arguing about whether Brady, whose post is led by a photo of him beating New England in October, sent a subliminal shot at his former team. People have been yelling about one-day contracts. The topic has received the customary beat-a-dead-horse treatment from “Felger & Mazz.” Ted Johnson said Robert Kraft had a tantrum about this whole thing.

Meanwhile, Brady and Gisele Bundchen still might be in Costa Rica doing Costa Rica things.

Barring some future announcement/celebration from Brady and the Patriots, this storyline’s shoes finally might be done dropping. The three pillars of the Patriots dynasty — Kraft, Brady and Bill Belichick — all have spoken since Brady’s initial post.

So, let’s go over the updated Brady-Patriots statement timeline.