Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Joins NHL Greats, Pots 500th Career Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby has been one of the best players in the NHL since debuting during the 2005-06 season.

Crosby has spent his entire 17-year career with the Penguins and when it’s all said and done and he decides to hang up his skates he’ll have a one-way ticket right to the Hall of Fame.

The 34-year-old reached yet another milestone it his illustrious resume Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers as he scored his 500th career goal.

500 GOALS FOR #87!



Sidney Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history, and second active player, to score 500 career goals. pic.twitter.com/tUv4ZDK1AP — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 16, 2022

Crosby became just the 46th player in league history to reach the threshold, and second to do so with the Penguins joining Mario Lemieux.

Sidney Crosby joins Mario Lemieux (690) as the only players in Penguins history to score 500 goals with the team. Congrats Sid! pic.twitter.com/Kyq6Xzudgq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 16, 2022

Crosby clearly still has plenty in the tank.