Peter King Shares ‘Educated Hunch’ About Tom Brady’s NFL Future

Peter King has a gut feeling we haven’t seen the last of Tom Brady in the NFL.

Brady at the beginning of the month delivered what was portrayed as a retirement announcement, but it came with minimal finality. Days after revealing he was moving on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady made it clear he’s not ruling out the possibility of strapping his pads back on.

The star quarterback’s open-mindedness has had football fans and media members alike speculating about his future for weeks now. NBC Sports’ Peter King was the latest to chime in, offering a brief but telling remark in his latest Football Morning in America column.

“I think, by the way, I will not be surprised if Tom Brady, sometime in the next year or two, says he wants to play football again,” King wrote. “Educated hunch.”

For what it’s worth, Brady’s former teammates have sang similar tunes. Julian Edelman would not be surprised if Brady ultimately decides to prolong his storied career, and Rob Gronkowski sees the seven-time Super Bowl champion returning to the gridiron in a few years.

By leaving the door open for a potential return, Brady can sit back and wait for a perfect situation to present itself. And if it never does, the future Hall of Famer can hang up his cleats — for good — without any regrets and move forward with what’s sure to be a fruitful post-retirement career.