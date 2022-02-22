Peter King Slams Former Patriot Over Patrick Mahomes Report

NESN Logo Sign In

An apparent rift between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians wasn’t the only “news” Rich Ohrnberger reported last week.

The former NFL offensive lineman also took to Twitter to share his “findings” about Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback’s fiancée and his brother. Ohrnberger reported the four-time Pro Bowl selection asked Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes not to attend Kansas City games in the 2022 season due to the “distraction” they brought.

The superstar signal-caller laughed off the report, and Ohrnberger ultimately deleted the tweets. But that didn’t stop Peter King from taking the five-year veteran to task in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports.

From King:

The Kansas City quarterback should be getting kudos for making time to attend and contribute to the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans, where he was honorary captain and did the coin toss. It was great of Mahomes to take time to spotlight the best players at historically Black colleges and universities as they attempt to further their football careers.

Instead, the bigger Mahomes story of the week was how he was caught up in a crazy catfishing story that intended to tarnish him, his fiancé and his brother. Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star summed up this blight on us as people better than I could. I know Mahomes; I am not tight with him. But my experiences with him, and every scintilla of evidence I have from those close to him, is that he’s a good person with a good heart. Such a shame in our society that we invent worse-than-Johnny-Knoxville-gotcha crap like this. It’s more than a shame. It’s a disgrace.

