PFF Believes These Teams ‘Stand Out’ As Potential Fits For J.C. Jackson

If the Patriots are unable to lock down J.C. Jackson for the 2022 NFL season (and potentially beyond), several teams likely will kick the tires on the 2021 Pro Bowl selection.

Jackson has proven to be somewhat of a ballhawk, pacing the league in interceptions since he signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 26-year-old likely could make any of the 31 other teams better, but just like every other player at any position, the right fit will allow Jackson to maximize his talents.

Pro Football Focus recently went through a slew of the NFL’s impending free agents and broke down each player by strengths, weaknesses and scheme fit/role. In Jackson’s section, PFF identified a pair of NFC teams that would make sense as landing spots for “Mr. INT.”

“Jackson was the second fiddle to Stephon Gilmore in New England for much of his career, but he’s still handled his fair share of tough, man-coverage assignments in Bill Belichick’s defense,” the excerpt reads. “He’s been one of the position’s best playmakers in that role, rarely squandering an interception opportunity. Dallas and New Orleans stand out as potential non-Patriots landing spots if they’re able to make things work financially.”

For what it’s worth, Jeremy Fowler has a different outlook on Jackson’s future. The ESPN NFL insider believes the Arizona Cardinals are the ideal fit for the four-year veteran.