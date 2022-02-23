PFF Predicts Stephon Gilmore Will Sign With This Team In Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore, one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks, soon could find himself on his third team over a five-month span.

Gilmore started the 2021 season with the New England Patriots and finished it in Carolina, where he played in eight games. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins next month and a return to the Panthers doesn’t feel likely given the organization’s other pressing needs.

So, where might Gilmore end up? Pro Football Focus believes the five-time Pro Bowl selection will stay in the NFC and ink a two-year, $28 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Gilmore returned from his injury in Week 8 and gave the Panthers some much-needed reinforcements at cornerback,” Arjun Menon wrote. “He finished the year with a 79.4 coverage grade while allowing an 80.7 passer rating and only two touchdowns (both in one game). Gilmore thrives in a man-heavy scheme where he can press and get his hands on receivers. The Cardinals are a great fit, as Vance Joseph?s attacking defense could use a lockdown corner such as Gilmore. Though he could see some regression with age, he?s an upgrade over Marco Wilson.”

The Cardinals absolutely could use a boost to their secondary this offseason. In fact, Arizona also has been tabbed as a potential landing spot for Gilmore’s old running mate in Foxboro, J.C. Jackson.