Phil Mickelson Might Have Had Worst Weekend Of Anyone In Sports

What a difference a few days can make. Just ask Phil Mickelson.

At this time last week, things seemed to be going quite well for the legendary golfer. Mickelson was well-positioned as the face of a controversial renegade golf league backed by Saudi Arabian money and ready to cash in on millions and millions and millions of dollars.

After an unquestionably woeful weekend, though, Mickelson has to be wondering what’s next.

Mickelson only has himself to blame at this rate. He made the worst kinds of headlines for what he told veteran golf writer Alan Shipnuck late last year, which Shipnuck shared in an excerpt for his upcoming book about Mickelson. Among Mickelson’s missteps was his baffling decision to downplay the human rights atrocities committed by the Saudi government, saying the initiative was a way to fix the PGA Tour.

And from a business standpoint, Mickelson might have done the most harm by not even fully supporting the Saudi league and its viability.

“The Saudi money has finally given us that leverage,” he told Shipnuck. “I?m not sure I even want (Saudi league) to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the Tour.”

It didn’t take long for the dominoes to start falling. Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, rumored to be among the longtime Tour stars set to jump ship, both essentially voiced their support — to various degrees — of the Tour. Johnson made it quite clear he’s not leaving the Tour, while DeChambeau’s statement was far more tepid — and intentionally ambiguous.