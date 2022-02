NESN Logo Sign In

The 42 drivers racing at Daytona International Speedway aren’t the only ones who can win Sunday.

You can too by taking part in NESN Games’ Daytona 500 Challenge for The Great American Race. The format of the contest is simple: predict the outright winner of the race and make your picks on four head-to-head prompts.

The winner of the competition will earn a $25 Amazon gift card.

Don’t forget to weigh on in the tie-breaker question: Where will Chase Elliott finish?