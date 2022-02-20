Praise From This NBA Legend ‘Means Everything’ To Jayson Tatum

NESN Logo Sign In

Compliments from Allen Iverson never will get old for Jayson Tatum.

Iverson is a well-documented fan of Tatum, who’s making his third career NBA All-Star Game appearance Sunday night in Cleveland. The Hall of Fame point guard on multiple occasions has publicly praised the Boston Celtics forward, including a Kobe Bryant comparison.

And even though Tatum knows how highly The Answer thinks of him, Iverson will continue to sing the 23-year-old’s praises any time the two cross paths. That means a great deal to Tatum.

“A.I tell me he love my game every time I see him?. that mean everything coming from him,” Tatum tweeted Sunday morning.

Tatum still has a long way to go in trying to match the accolades racked up by Iverson, but the C’s star certainly is on the right track.