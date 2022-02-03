Pro Bowl Skills Competition Live Stream: Watch NFL Event Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL fans on Thursday will be able to watch 15 of the league’s best players battle it out in a series of challenges.

ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Competition three days before the AFC and NFC go head-to-head in the annual star-studded exhibition. The showdown will feature five events: Best Catch, Precision Passing, Thread the Needle, Fastest Man and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.

Mac Jones will be on hand for the festivities at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The New England Patriots quarterback will be joined on Team AFC by Mark Andrews, Nick Chubb, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Derwin James, Hunter Renfroe and Denzel Ward.

The NFC, meanwhile, will trot out a team of Kirk Cousins, Trevon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Alvin Kamara, Micah Parsons, Darius Slay and Russell Wilson.

Here’s how to watch the Pro Bowl Skills Competition online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN