Puppy Bowl 2022 Live Stream: Watch Big Game Online

The biggest event on the American sports calendar is finally here: it’s Puppy Bowl Sunday.

We can’t do it enough justice to try and describe the annual hound throwdown, so we’ll let Animal Planet it take it away: “It’s the annual fur-tastic battle on the grand gridiron of Puppy Bowl Stadium. Celebrating all that is right with the world, Puppy Bowl is the pinnacle of competition, cuteness and pet rescue.”

Can’t beat that.

Here’s how to watch Puppy Bowl XVIII online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. ET

TV: Animal Planet

Live streams: FuboTV — free trial | Discovery+

