Puppy Bowl 2022 Live Stream: Watch Big Game Online

Team Ruff and Team Fluff renew their rivalry

by

The biggest event on the American sports calendar is finally here: it’s Puppy Bowl Sunday.

We can’t do it enough justice to try and describe the annual hound throwdown, so we’ll let Animal Planet it take it away: “It’s the annual fur-tastic battle on the grand gridiron of Puppy Bowl Stadium. Celebrating all that is right with the world, Puppy Bowl is the pinnacle of competition, cuteness and pet rescue.”

Can’t beat that.

Here’s how to watch Puppy Bowl XVIII online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. ET
TV: Animal Planet
Live streams: FuboTV — free trial | Discovery+

NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank

More Super Sunday:

Super Bowl Odds: Consider This Eye-Opening Stat Before Final Wagers
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Previous Article

This New Report Indicates Kyler Murray-Cardinals Drama Is Very Real
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Next Article

Tom Brady Tweets Disappointment About Not Playing In Super Bowl LVI

Picked For You

Related