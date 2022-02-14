Kyler Murray Says Whole Lot Of Nothing In Statement On Cardinals Drama

NESN Logo Sign In

What is going on in Arizona?

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray recently scrubbed his Instagram feed of all photos that involved the team and unfollowed the organization’s account. There also has been a growing rift between the two sides, according to reports.

The Cardinals released a statement Sunday night before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals took part in Super Bowl LVI, reassuring their support for Murray, but it hasn’t stopped the rumors from flowing.

Murray took to Twitter on Monday night to release a statement of his own regarding the situation.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships,” Murray wrote. “All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go.

“Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”