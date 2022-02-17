Rams Exec Absolutely Roasts Rob Parker With Hilarious Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Rams are continuing to win on and off the field.

Los Angeles took down the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl LVI and celebrated with its championship parade around the city Wednesday. From Tom Brady giving some advice to Matthew Stafford, to Aaron Donald and Sean McVay addressing retirement rumors, it was a jam-packed day.

After the parade, Fox Sports’ Rob Parker took a shot at the Rams for the parade but chief operating officer Kevin Demoff responded right back with a hilarious tweet of his own.

The Rams executive, referencing Parker’s opinion regarding the Stafford trade, wrote: “Must be nice going through life completely wrong and having no consequences.”

Must be nice going through life completely wrong and having no consequences https://t.co/vklr5UugY1 pic.twitter.com/XkK2pmG3ZA — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) February 16, 2022

You can check out Parker’s now-hidden tweet right here.

Demoff kept receipts and it paid off big time.