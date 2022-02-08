Rams Star ‘Definitely Sees Shades Of Tom Brady’ In Joe Burrow

NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Burrow definitely has the respect of his upcoming opponent.

The Los Angeles Rams feature one of the NFL’s better defenses, a unit that boasts three of the top defensive players of this era. One of those players, Von Miller, paid Burrow a high compliment Monday night when he compared the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback to Tom Brady.

“It’s the Joe Burrow show, don’t forget it now,” Miller told reporters. “This guy is the real deal. I don’t like making comparisons to anybody else, Joe Burrow is his own guy, but you definitely see shades of Tom Brady in this guy. The moment is not too big for him. He’s shaken off sacks, he’s thrown the ball downfield. They have a crazy team, man. We definitely don’t want to fall in the trap of ‘what they’ve done in the past.’ They’re gonna come ready to play and we’re gonna be ready to play as well.”

Brady himself is a big fan of the sophomore signal-caller. The seven-time Super Bowl champion really admires Burrow’s toughness, an attribute that the 25-year-old has wanted to include in his game since the early days of Brady’s legendary career.

Burrow, of course, has a long, long way to go before he’s mentioned in the same breath as Brady. But winning a Super Bowl in his first full NFL season under center would be a great place to start.

