Rams’ Van Jefferson Skips Celebration To Join Wife Who Went Into Labor

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson did what he had to do on the field as the wide receiver helped Los Angeles to a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. But Jefferson also did what he had to do off of it, as he skipped postgame celebrations to rush to the hospital and meet his wife, Samaria, who left the championship game early because she went into labor.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Jefferson immediately met his father and daughter after the game and left SoFi Stadium. That verified a report from NFL Network’s Bridget Condon, who reported earlier in the night that she saw “Jefferson’s wife leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to have their baby.”

Rodrigue reported earlier that Samaria’s due date was Feb. 17 — Thursday. The couple is expecting a son.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Samaria Jefferson told Rodrigue last week. “I’m definitely feeling 40 weeks (pregnant). I’m definitely feeling the pressure and the pain. Nerves for Van, nerves for our family — but it’s OK.”

What a night for Jefferson and his family.

