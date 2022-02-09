Red Sox Add Slugger, Veteran Infielder To 2022 Spring Training Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox still have an eye toward Major League Baseball spring training.

The club announced Wednesday that it added three non-roster invitees to its 2022 spring training roster: catcher Roldani Baldwin, first baseman Roberto Ramos and infielder Yolmer Sánchez.

So far, the Red Sox have invited eight players to camp as non-roster invitees, with pitchers Taylor Cole, Michael Feliz and Zack Kelly and outfielders Rob Refsnyder and Christin Stewart joining the aforementioned trio.

Baldwin, who originally signed with Boston as an international free agent in 2013, spent the last two spring trainings with the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee. The 25-year-old backstop batted .242 with four home runs, 18 RBIs and a .711 OPS in 45 games (168 plate appearances) with Double-A Portland in 2021.

Ramos, meanwhile, joins the organization after spending the last two seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). The slugger, now 27, put together a huge 2020 campaign, launching 38 home runs — ranked second in the league — and posting a .954 OPS in 117 games (494 plate appearances).

Sánchez, 29, is a big league veteran, having played in 657 games across seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox. He averaged 148 games per season from 2017 to 2019, during which he slashed .253/.314/.368 and won a Gold Glove Award at second base.