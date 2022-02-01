Red Sox, Bruins Honor Tom Brady After Retirement Announcement

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and Red Sox have had plenty of success over the last 22 years, but no single individual or team has had the dominance in their sport Tom Brady has.

Brady on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL, officially concluding an incredible 22-year career. Quickly after the news came down, tributes came pouring in from celebrities, teammates and opponents alike, honoring the best to ever play.

The Red Sox and Bruins were among those to salute the legendary quarterback.

Congrats to the GOAT on an incredible career.



Thank you for all that you brought to the sports world over these last 22 years. pic.twitter.com/qsIcVNNXy9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 1, 2022

The greatest to ever do it. ?



Thanks, @TomBrady, for everything you've meant to New England for the past two decades. pic.twitter.com/w15PWbwWVX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 1, 2022

Brady’s run came during a truly iconic era in Boston sports. He brought the New England Patriots six Super Bowls, and in that time the Bruins won one Stanley Cup and went to two others, the Red Sox won four World Series and the Celtics won one championship.