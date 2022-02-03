Red Sox Make Substantial Jump In Baseball America’s Farm System Rankings

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Red Sox hired Chaim Bloom, Boston had one of the worst farm systems in all of baseball. Some might even say it was the worst.

In fact, that’s exactly what Baseball America did in 2019, slotting in the Sox at No. 30 on their organizational rankings. Fast-forward three years, and Bloom’s impact on the club’s prospect pool is impossible to ignore.

Baseball America released its most recent organizational rankings Wednesday, and the Red Sox checked in at No. 11. It’s actually the biggest one-year jump during Bloom’s tenure as chief baseball officer, with Boston ranking 21st a year ago.

“Boston’s system isn’t the deepest, but its opening trio of shortstop Marcelo Mayer, first baseman Triston Casas and second baseman Nick Yorke is one of the most enticing,” the Red Sox capsule on Baseball America’s website reads. “Right-hander Brayan Bello took steps forward in 2021, including an appearance in Denver at the Futures Game.”

Four Red Sox prospects — Mayer (No. 15), Casas (19), Yorke (31) and Jarren Duran (91) — all currently reside on BA’s list of the top 100 prospects, and it sounds like Bello is knocking on the door.

Of those five players, Duran is the only one to reach the big leagues so far, having appeared in 33 games with the big club in 2021. He flashed his potential at times but remains a work in progress.

While Duran and Casas were inherited upon his hiring, Bloom deserves plenty of credit for how the team has drafted in the last few years. Taking Yorke in the first round of the 2020 draft seemed like a bit of an overdraft, but the infielder is making quick work of the minors and getting plenty of outside praise along the way. Bloom and the Sox also took advantage of the draft board falling their way in 2021 when Mayer — mocked by many to go No. 1 overall — fell to the Sox who had the fourth overall pick.