Revolution Rumors: Jozy Altidore Agrees To Spurn This MLS Team For New England

NESN Logo Sign In

Will a plot twist in the career of Jozy Altidore take him to New England?

The Toronto FC striker has agreed to join the New England Revolution on a three-year contract, Marc Stein reported Thursday night via Twitter and ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle and The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal reported Friday, citing sources.

“… Altidore, 2017 MLS Cup MVP with Toronto, is expected to join the Revs later this week,” Stein wrote in a tweet.

Back to the NBA trade deadline momentarily … but some key @MLS news first:



Longtime US international striker Jozy Altidore is poised to join the New England Revolution, league sources say.



Altidore, 2017 MLS Cup MVP with Toronto, is expected to join the Revs later this week. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2022

Altidore, 32, reportedly only will be able to complete his Revolution move if he and Toronto agree to buy out his existing contract, which runs through the 2023 Major League Soccer season. Momentum appears to be building toward that outcome.

The contract Altidore agreed to sign with the Revolution will pay him a salary lower than the $1.6125 million designated-player threshold. New England would use allocation money to buy down his salary-budget charge further, allowing the team to retain the three designated players currently on its roster: Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa.

Sporting Kansas City also tried to sign Altidore, but he ultimately chose New England due to family concerns, Carlisle reported, citing multiple sources.