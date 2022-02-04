Revolution Rumors: Jozy Altidore Agrees To Spurn This MLS Team For New England

Will a plot twist in the career of Jozy Altidore take him to New England?
The Toronto FC striker has agreed to join the New England Revolution on a three-year contract, Marc Stein reported Thursday night via Twitter and ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle and The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal reported Friday, citing sources.
“… Altidore, 2017 MLS Cup MVP with Toronto, is expected to join the Revs later this week,” Stein wrote in a tweet.
Altidore, 32, reportedly only will be able to complete his Revolution move if he and Toronto agree to buy out his existing contract, which runs through the 2023 Major League Soccer season. Momentum appears to be building toward that outcome.
The contract Altidore agreed to sign with the Revolution will pay him a salary lower than the $1.6125 million designated-player threshold. New England would use allocation money to buy down his salary-budget charge further, allowing the team to retain the three designated players currently on its roster: Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa.
Sporting Kansas City also tried to sign Altidore, but he ultimately chose New England due to family concerns, Carlisle reported, citing multiple sources.
Altidore has spent parts of the last seven seasons with Toronto. He has scored 70 goals and assisted on 24 others in 152 MLS regular season and playoff games. He previously played in England for Sunderland and Hull City; in the Netherlands for AZ Alkmaar; in Turkey for Bursaspor; in Spain with Villarreal and Xerez and in MLS with the New York Red Bulls.
He also played 115 games for the United States, and his 42 goals are third-most all time for the USMNT.
On paper, Altidore’s arrival would boost an already-potent Revolution attack even higher.