Richard Sherman Clearly Doesn’t View Matthew Stafford As Hall Of Famer

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford long has had the individual statistics to back up a potential Hall of Fame bid, and Los Angeles’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday has many thinking Stafford now has added his single-biggest accolade.

Stafford and the Rams earned a 23-20 win at SoFi Stadium with the signal-caller throwing three touchdowns and leading a game-winning drive for the third straight postseason contest. Stafford fans, perhaps none more notable than ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, spent Monday shouting from the rooftops while praising the veteran signal-caller.

Longtime NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, however, isn’t among them. And Sherman put his foot down rather loudly when it came to the opinion that Stafford now should be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now,” Sherman tweeted in response to ex-NFL fullback Michael Robinson’s take on Stafford. “Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the (Super Bowl). Never considered the best in any year he played. At least (Matt Ryan) has an MVP.”

Sherman went on to share a variety of tweets and replies on Twitter, including a conversation with CBS Sports NFL writer Will Brinson.

“How? All Pro is a measuring stick. All Decade is a measuring stick. Those show you were considered best at your position during the time you played. If you were not in that discussion you def shouldnt be in HOF consideration.”

Sherman bluntly added in response to Brinson: “Stafford has literally no accolades.”