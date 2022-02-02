Rob Gronkowski Honors Tom Brady With Post Featuring Awesome Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski has joined the legions of people honoring Tom Brady after the NFL legend announced his retirement.

Gronkowski, who played 11 seasons and won four Super Bowls as Brady’s teammate, used Instagram on Wednesday to send a message to the 44-year-old quarterback. The longtime New England Patriot and, most recently, Tampa Bay Buccaneer, also included a video that does a great job of encapsulating the duo’s relationship.

Take a look at the caption and the video:

Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special.

Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years.

If you commit even just 10% of what you committed to football in whatever you do next, you will be super duper successful. I witnessed greatness for so many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it.

You’re a legend and always will be.