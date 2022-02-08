Rob Gronkowski Wants To Play With This QB With Tom Brady Now Retired

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski once said he’d never play for a quarterback other than Tom Brady. But now that Brady is retired, the tight end will need to if he wants to continue his NFL career.

And he has one specific QB in mind.

During a Q&A session Tuesday for Brady’s Autograph NFT company, Gronkowski was asked which signal-caller he’d most like to team up with next season. His answer: Cincinnati Bengals phenom Joe Burrow.

“I kind of like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said, as transcribed by MassLive.com. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket, he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field.

“I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback, it’d be the young buck Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game.”

Gronkowski is an impending free agent, so he’ll be free to sign with any team he pleases once the new NFL league year begins next month — unless he opts to follow Brady into retirement. The 32-year-old already has retired once, stepping away from the New England Patriots the 2019 season before returning to join Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers one year later.

Brady and Gronkowski helped lead Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title last season — a feat Burrow will attempt to replicate this Sunday. His AFC champion Bengals are preparing to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI.